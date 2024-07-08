Advocates 'concerned' for vulnerable Edmontonians during heat wave

As temperatures soar in Edmonton, there are concerns for the city's vulnerable population.

The city activated its extreme heat response on Monday morning at 9 a.m., and it will remain in place until at least July 12 at midnight, with the possibility to extend it.

As part of the response, peace officers will carry bottled water for vulnerable Edmontonians.

City pools, libraries and recreation centres will also provide bottled water as well as a place for anyone who needs a break from the heat.

The Hope Mission says regular patrols will be crucial during the hot spell to prevent dehydration and heat stroke.

"We are concerned for our community members who are out in the heat (and) the issues of hydration, especially in light of the complex needs that they have — we are talking about mental health, we're talking about addiction," Benny Kiza of Hope Mission told CTV News Edmonton on Monday. "Some of them may not have the capacity to even understand the risk of us being out there."

Kiza says in addition to patrols, Hope Mission is opening up its space and providing drinks, snacks and sunscreen to anyone who needs it.

"We have showers as well as nurses who are there to support if there is any actual health situation that we're dealing with such as hydration or heat stroke."

"And really just a place where they can sit down away from the scorching heat outside and just sit down and enjoy conversations, including some fun activities."

Hope Mission is offering meals and drop-in every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well as a shelter program that's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The facility is accepting donations of bottled water, sunscreen and hats to help get Edmontonians through the week of hot weather.

If you see someone outside struggling in the heat, call 211.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman