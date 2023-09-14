Attempted child abduction prompts RCMP investigation south of Edmonton

Mounties are searching for a woman who they believe attempted to kidnap a seven-year-old child from the Pigeon Lake, Alta., area south of Edmonton in July.

RCMP released a sketch of the woman as well as a description of her and her vehicle on Thursday.

Police said they were called on July 26 around 7:30 p.m. after the woman approached a 15-year-old and a seven-year-old.

"After a short conversation, the woman grabbed the seven-year-old. The child was able to break free and both youths ran away," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.

Police provided the following description of the suspect:

Fair complexion;

In her 40s or 50s;

180-190 pounds;

approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall;

long to mid shoulder length grey hair;

vibrant blue eyes;

small hairs around the mouth and chin;

wearing a long black coat.

Her vehicle is described as a 2015-2018 blue Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).