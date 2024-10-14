Attending their first Oilers game a special moment for Beaverlodge twin brothers

The Friesen family is still basking in the moment of being among the sea of 17,000 on Saturday night at Edmonton's Rogers Place.

It was twin brothers Mason's and Payton's first live game.

"My favourite part was stepping into this building. First time ever coming to Rogers Place," Payton told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

The twins are some of the biggest Oilers fans in their hometown of Beaverlodge, about five hours northwest of Edmonton near Grande Prairie.

Their mom says growing up, they wouldn't wear pyjamas unless they were Oilers-themed.

"The boys have also been called two of the nicest and happiest people," mother Rita said.

That's why one of Mason's bosses at the Beaverlodge IGA was happy to give the family his tickets for Saturday's Oilers game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

"I've never seen him get frustrated or upset or mad with anything at work. and he's just always positive, a super positive kid," Mark Walker told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"Both of them always seem to be happy."

"I said, 'Listen, Mason, for your hard work this year, I'd really love to give you and your family some Oilers tickets. You can have my tickets for a game, pick any game,' and they chose the Chicago one."

Mason and Payton have autism, and hockey is one of the ways they connect with others.

"You think, 'Wow, I'm so thankful that we have such an amazing community that is so supportive and so inclusive," Rita said.

The boys say the energy inside the arena is unmatched, and when Corey Perry scored Edmonton's first goal of the season ...

"It was like a hundred fans were just screaming like eagles out," Mason said.

"I was jumping up and down, really excited to see him score that goal," Payton replied.

And while the game ended with an Oilers loss, attending his first Edmonton game "made my day so much," Mason said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny and Brandon Lynch