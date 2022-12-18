Autistic children get to enjoy a sensory-friendly holiday exhibit

Children on the autism spectrum or with physical disabilities and their families got the chance to experience the Glow festival of lights on Saturday.

Glow Without Limits was a low sensory day at the event, meaning no music and smaller crowds.

"Lots of times families stay home, especially during the holiday season, because of crowds," said Melinda Noyes, the executive director of Autism Edmonton.

"So for people to be able to get out and enjoy the same things that other kids and families enjoy is absolutely crucial."

This year's Glow festival features plenty of lights in various forms, such as a light garden, tunnel and hanging lights to walk through, as well as fairytale and DIsney characters such as Anna and Elsa.

This is the third year Glow has partnered with Autism Edmonton for a low-sensory day.

On Saturday, 500 people took part in the event.