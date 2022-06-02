Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Denver (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey).

Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.

