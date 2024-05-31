Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
According to Alberta's police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, the woman being held in Lloydminster was sent to hospital around 12:40 a.m. on May 13 because it appeared she was having a seizure.
When doctors realized she was pregnant, they delivered the baby via emergency C-section.
The infant died a few hours later.
ASIRT, or the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, is investigating Mounties' conduct while the woman was in custody.
She was arrested by Kitscoty RCMP members the evening of May 9 and taken to Lloydminster.
After a release hearing, during which it was decided she would stay in custody until a court date, a "physical altercation occurred between the woman and a Lloydminster RCMP officer," ASIRT said in a Friday news release.
"The woman returned to a cell without further incident."
Two days later, Mounties provided the woman with medication prescribed by Alberta's virtual opioid dependency program three times: around 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and just before 10 p.m., less than three hours before she was found seizing.
Neither an update on the woman's condition, nor more details about the age and health of the infant, were provided.
ASIRT investigates complaints of police conduct resulting in serious injury or death.
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
