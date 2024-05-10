EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Back from the brink of extinction: Edmonton Valley Zoo showcases travelling exhibit

    Kids at the Wildlife Rescue: Second Chance at Survival exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Friday May 10, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Kids at the Wildlife Rescue: Second Chance at Survival exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Friday May 10, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Edmonton Valley Zoo is showcasing a travelling exhibit about animals that have been brought back from the brink of extinction.

    Wildlife Rescue: Second Chance at Survival is an exhibit of 12 sculptures, each representing species that have been successfully reintroduced to their natural ranges.

    "Our guests will be able to see and touch some of the greatest conservation success stories of animals in the world," said Tannia Franke, management supervisor of arts, nature and history experiences.

    The hyper-realistic sculptures include the bald eagle, burrowing owl and leatherback sea turtle.

    One species featured with an Edmonton connection is the northern leopard frog. This endangered species is one the Edmonton Valley Zoo is working to protect and reintroduce into the wild.

    The exhibit features the work of Benji Paysnoe, an American sculptor and gallery designer.

    The Wildlife Rescue: Second Chance at Survival exhibit at the Edmonton Valley Zoo on Friday May 10, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Edmonton is the first Canadian location for the exhibit.

    The zoo will host the exhibit until Sept. 15 and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This weekend the zoo is hosting events for World Migratory Bird Day and Mother's Day.

