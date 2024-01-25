EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Bail hearing for accused Edmonton City Hall shooter put over

    Police outside Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Police outside Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A bail hearing for the man accused of firing a gun and throwing a Molotov cocktail at Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been put over until next week.

    Bezhani Sarvar, 28, is facing six charges in connection to the case, including arson and firearms charges.

    No one was injured when he allegedly fired several shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the second floor of the building, causing a small fire.

