EDMONTON -- A number of rural firefighting crews were needed to extinguish a blaze in the Pigeon Lake area Tuesday afternoon.

The Warburg, Thorsby and Calmar districts all sent firefighters to an address on Range Road 13 where about 30 bales were on fire.

Their priority was ensuring fames did not spread further, including to a nearby machine shop, a communications person for Leduc County Fire said.

No injuries were reported.