EDMONTON -- Steve Sir has made many big shots during his career, and now he’s going one-on-one online through Alberta Basketball’s 'Hoops @ Home' program.

“We know that there a lot of people who are making these positive efforts in different areas.” said Sir.

Sir is a part of the Alberta Basketball Association's (ABA) team producing videos for coaches and players. The videos are geared towards building knowledge and skill development, while providing an outlet for people who are stuck at home because of COVID-19.

“Just because these things are shut down doesn’t mean basketball is going to stop in everybody’s heads... if you have a ball and some space to work with you can get a tonne done,” added Sir, who still owns the best 3-point shooting percentage of all-time in NCAA history.

“Only 438 more days to go before Tokyo 2021.”

Sir said these free videos on Alberta Basketball’s YouTube channel are also helping him stay in shape. He’s on Canada’s 3x3 team and now has to wait over a year to try and officially qualify for the delayed Tokyo games.

“We want to be on the side of it that comes out of it and says that wasn’t ideal but we still made it work.”