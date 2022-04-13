'Be proud': Edmonton funnyman Howie Miller celebrates 25 years with new album
He's an actor, a comedian and a writer who’s performed at the biggest festivals across Canada, and Howie Miller is also an Indigenous man who is happy to joke around about that.
"You can just call me caucasian-ally-impaired, thank you," Miller says in one of his more well-known bits.
"I don't mind being native though, I like the free stuff. You know, like the land, the education, the healthcare. I'm not sure if you're aware but here in the city I get free cab rides. Well, they're cop cars, but they get you home."
After more than two decades of stage, TV and radio performances, the Edmonton-based comedian will release his first comedy album on Friday. It's called Colonize This.
"If I was going to run for prime minister, that's the poster I would use," he said with a laugh.
"It’s the best of Howie Miller, basically, for the last 20 years. It's something to be proud of and I’m happy to have finally done it."
The youngest of five kids, Miller started cracking jokes at a young age. His desire for the spotlight became a career, after he made people laugh at an amateur night at the former Yuk Yuk's comedy club in Edmonton.
"There’s nothing like purposely making people laugh and getting the instant gratification of a room full of people in a comedy club laughing at you," he recalls.
Since then, he's taken his act across North America. He hit the road with the Pow Wow Comedy Jam, appeared in the sketch show Caution: May Contain Nuts and popped up on the CBC radio program "The Debaters."
He jokes about working crappy jobs, relationships and bathroom problems.
He does impressions of people like Donald Trump, Christopher Walken and Sean Connery.
He also pokes fun at himself, his Cree heritage and growing up in a Scottish-Canadian household.
"I was adopted so I didn’t grow up with traditional Indigenous values and ways and knowledge," he explains. "So I’ve been learning over the years myself about it. And in that, it’s given me the opportunity to kind of be a voice I guess for the ignorant that I used to be."
Miller has been embraced by Indigenous and non-Indigenous crowds alike. He was named entertainer of the year by the National Indian Gaming Association in 2011 and was nominated for a Gemini Award in 2009.
His "quick wit and unique point of view on multi-ethnic stereotypes is enjoyed by all audiences," his website biography boasts.
"I get mistaken for other races. I rarely get mistaken for my own race. I literally have to sometimes walk up on stage and do something old school stereotypical like, 'Woo, woo, woo,' like this to say, 'Look, I'm Indigenous. I don’t want you to think that fat Hawaiian was hilarious," he explained with a laugh.
Miller's Colonize This album will have 12 tracks and be available on Spotify, Google Play and Apple Music.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offence after the suspect called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, expert argue.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Nearly half of household members become infected with COVID-19 after exposure, study finds
New Canadian research suggests that the transmission of COVID-19 within a household could be more than 50 per cent and that children play a ‘important’ role in its spread through the home.
Calgary
-
Heat, power could be shut off on Friday for Alberta households behind on utility bills
The weight of mounting utility bills could come down on Albertans after April 15 as energy companies are no longer bound by a moratorium on shutting off power.
-
Alberta sees increase in COVID-19 transmission, leading indicators
The province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in Vancouver
One person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Sask. Union of Nurses says emergency rooms in 'crisis'
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses says it is shocked and disappointed to hear reports of patients being treated in waiting rooms and common areas of hospitals.
Regina
-
'Pretty much in lockdown': Residents in southeast Sask. cope with blizzard conditions
Residents, businesses and municipalities in southeast Saskatchewan are dealing with the effects of ongoing blizzard conditions.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
New Brunswick school bus incident still under investigation
Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
GTA police force warns of spike in car part thefts after thirty reports received
A Greater Toronto Area police force is warning of a spike in automobile part thefts after more than 30 reports of similar incidents were received in the last six weeks.
Montreal
-
Quebec language reform could lead to 'medical errors, even deaths': health advocates
A group of doctors and professionals is asking that the health and social services network be excluded from Quebec’s plans to reform language laws with Bill 96.
-
Quebec's sixth wave is still ramping up, says top doctor, but strict health measures are unlikely
People with COVID-19 symptoms should stick to ten days of COVID-19 precautions to protect their community from a 'troubling' rise of cases in Quebec, according to interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Director Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of renowned Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee concluded he died of a sudden heart attack at his cottage east of Quebec City on Christmas Day.
Ottawa
-
Masks mandatory in all Ottawa public schools effective immediately, OCDSB says
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is informing parents, students and staff of the new policy after the board passed a motion Tuesday evening to require all staff, Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, volunteers and visitors to wear a mask in schools.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Staff shortages impacting eastern Ontario hospitals
On any given day in April at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, 60 to 80 staff are forced to stay home due to the new COVID-19 BA.2 variant.
Kitchener
-
One dead after collision involving school bus north of Elmira
Emergency services responded to a deadly collision between a vehicle and a school bus near the Village of Alma, north of Elmira, Wednesday afternoon.
-
New K-W Oktoberfest president outlines vision for 2022 festival
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is planning a big return this fall after a couple of years of modified and virtual festivities due to the pandemic.
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
Northern Ontario
-
Vaccine interest remains high in Sudbury district
Officials with Public Health Sudbury & Districts say interest remains high across the region for COVID-19 vaccines, including fourth booster doses.
-
Health inspection results in North Bay, Parry Sound, now available to the public
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has made it easier for the public to access local health inspection results through the new online portal called Check Then Go.
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Portage man wanted in the homicides of his wife and 2 children last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP and Winnipeg police say a man wanted in connection with a fire and a triple homicide was recently spotted in several places in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
Vancouver
-
'Revisionist history': B.C. health authority slammed for misleading tweet about rapid tests
A family doctor in Vancouver is among those calling out a B.C. health authority's claim that rapid tests were widely available as the Omicron wave hit the province, calling it "revisionist history" and "gaslighting."
-
How will rising interest rates impact B.C.'s housing market?
As expected, the Bank of Canada has raised its key lending rate by half a percentage point to one per cent – the biggest increase in more than two decades. What will that mean for B.C. real estate?
-
12-year sentence for shooter in random incident in Surrey
A man in his 20s has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting in Surrey two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP
Staff at a scrapyard north of Campbell River, B.C., had some anxious moments on Tuesday waiting for word from an explosives team about a strange object they had found on the premises.
-
'Catastrophic' Nanaimo water main failure 2 years ago leads to multi-million-dollar replacement line
On Friday, April 3, 2020, a water main break at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent in Nanaimo had the potential for severe consequences. Now, the city is working to mitigate what it calls an "unacceptable risk."
-
'Homeowners need to be vigilant': Nanaimo RCMP investigating 3 suspicious fires
Mounties are asking the public to help identify a person of interest after three suspicious fires were set in Nanaimo, B.C.