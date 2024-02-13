EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Beacon Heights house scene of early Tuesday fire

    Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) Tape hangs in front of 12110 37 St. after an early morning fire on Feb. 13, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)
    Firefighters were called to a house in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.

    The fire at 12110 37 St. was reported at 2:23 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

    Three people got out of the house safely. The EFRS public information officer did not know if any of the trio reported any injuries.

    As of 5:10 a.m., crews were still on scene, as were Edmonton Police Service officers, and the front of the house was taped off.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

