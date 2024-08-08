Beer, wings and pizza: Alcohol and food now available at northeast Edmonton 7-Eleven location

7-Eleven Canada announced its expansion of the licensed restaurant program with a new location in Edmonton.

Of-age customers can now sit down and order food and booze at the built-in restaurant area at the 5004-162 Ave. 7-Eleven location.

This is part of an ongoing expansion that was introduced in 2022 when four 7-Eleven locations were licensed to serve liquor.

The menu consists of 7-Eleven staples including Crispy Classic Chicken, chicken wings, strips, sandwiches, potato wedges, pizza, hot dogs and, of course, taquitos. As for alcoholic beverages, customers can order local craft beers, wine and coolers.

“We’re excited to be launching another licensed restaurant format in Edmonton which will expand our offerings and provide our adult customers with even more convenience,” said Marc Goodman, the vice president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada in a release.

“Fresh and prepared food and drinks are an important part of our business and we’re proud to be investing in new jobs and strengthening Alberta’s economy.”

Staff are required to be ProServe certified and have foodservice training and all beverages must be kept locked away and only be accessible to staff.

Alberta has 19 licensed locations including seven fully-licensed locations in Edmonton, according to the 7-Eleven Canada website.

Dine-in and take-out is available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Delivery hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.