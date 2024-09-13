'Better late than never': Alberta glad B.C. premier has changed stance on carbon tax

The Government of Alberta was glad to hear that British Columbia’s premier has changed his tune on the consumer carbon tax at the provincial level.

Speaking Thursday, B.C. Premier David Eby said the province would end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removed the legal requirement for it.

Nate Horner, Alberta’s finance minister, said there’s now “no reason” for the federal government to keep the requirement for the provincial retail carbon tax – an initiative the province has been an opponent of.

“Better late than never, and now there’s no time like the present for the federal government to move on this,” Horner said.

“The two main points are: this isn’t working as an environmental policy, it’s hurting the affordability of Canadians, and there has to be a better way.”

The questions about the permanency of the carbon tax arose after federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said his party would be drafting its own climate plan but wouldn’t say whether he would keep the consumer carbon tax if his party forms government after the next election.

Prime Minister Trudeau criticized Singh, saying the NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to their stance on the carbon price.

Speaking at an unrelated event on Friday, Trudeau said that eight-out-of-10 Canadians in provinces with a federal price on pollution get more money back than they spend on the tax through the Canada Carbon Rebate.

“We put a world-leading price on pollution across this country that does two things, it drops emissions and it puts more money back in the pockets of the middle class and people working hard to join it,” Trudeau said.

For Albertans, a family of four would receive $450 quarterly payments – $1,800 in total – through the rebate program in 2024-25, according to the Government of Canada.

Albertans are set to receive the largest rebate in the country this year, among participating provinces.

Horner said that while some Albertans could be financially benefiting from the rebates, he questioned whether that should be the focus of the tax.

“What’s the point of the tax? Is the point of the tax wealth redistribution or is it supposed to be an environmental policy?” Horner said.

“There (are) other tools afforded to the government to take care of the vulnerable, this is driving up the cost of everything that we consume, from energy to food to clothing.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Chelan Skulski, CTV News Vancouver and The Canadian Press.