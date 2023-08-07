Big Backyard BioBlitz crowdsources valuable scientific information about plants and wildlife

A national nature conservation effort is looking for participants regardless of locale.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is holding its fourth annual Big Backyard BioBlitz this long weekend and is looking for anyone to get involved, whether they're in their backyard, in a provincial or national park, and places in between.

Organizers are asking people to photo-document plants and wildlife they find around them, and then submit observations online to iNaturalist.

No previous experience or expertise is required. Observations can help scientists take stock of local biodiversity, track rare species and fight invasive ones. Scientists are looking for as much information as possible about the plants and animals across the country.