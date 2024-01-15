Big Brothers Big Sisters reveal lottery grand prizes

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    This year's Big Brothers Big Sisters grand prize is a $1.27-million home in St. Albert. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) This year's Big Brothers Big Sisters grand prize is a $1.27-million home in St. Albert. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting its 44th dream home lottery fundraiser.

    This year, the lottery offers participants a shot at winning a $1.27-million dream home.

    Other prizes include $50,000 in cash and a $30,000-luxury cruise vacation for early-bird winners, and a $10,000 vacation.

    During an interview with CTV News Edmonton, Darby Walton, marketing and stewardship lead at BGCBigs said the funds raised go directly toward underprivileged youth through after school programming and mentorship opportunities by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

    "We'd love to see success from this lottery, it really helps us to sustain our mission long term and make sure we can operate for years and years to come," said Walton.

    Last year, the organization helped more than 32,000 children and youth with the support of over 16,000 volunteers.

    "We see so much of how kids feel more connected, feel more integrated in their community, they feel like they have access to positive role models in their life."

    To buy tickets, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery website at www.bigbrothershomelottery.org.

