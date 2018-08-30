Dozens of charges have been laid against a number of people, including alleged members of outlaw biker gangs, in the wake of a year-long drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators with ALERT and the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit began investigating in March 2017, which resulted in multiple arrests between July 25 and 30, 2018.

The investigation, called Project Entry, targeted a drug distribution network that impacted areas in northern Alberta including Cold Lake, Whitecourt, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Spruce Grove.

As part of the investigation, five kilograms of cocaine, half a kilogram of a buffing agent called Phenacetin, marijuana resin and a handgun were seized. Vehicles and motorcycles, and $13,000 in cash proceeds of crime were also seized.

Ten individuals, including an alleged member of the Hells Angels Westridge (Edmonton) and two alleged members of a support club, the Dirty Few Lakeland chapter, have been arrested and charged.

ALERT said William McCabe, 47, is a member of the Hells Angels, and it’s alleged he oversaw cocaine trafficking operations and drug distribution to a number of communities. McCabe has been charged with instructing a criminal organization.

Shane Daly, 39, and Pascal Jacques, 40, are allegedly members of the Dirty Few Lakeland chapter. ALERT said support groups like this one are often used to carry out “dirty work” for the Hells Angels, including trafficking drugs and expanding territory.

ALERT also arrested the following people:

Joseph Collicutt, 32, from Grande Prairie

Theresa Acker, 42, from Spruce Grove

Anton Petrowitz, 36, from Calgary

Clinton Thomas, 33, from Parkland County

Nicholas Stovell, 38, from Cold Lake

Nicholas Delibasic, 46, from Cold Lake

Larissa Ausmus, 31, from Spruce Grove

In total, 45 charges were laid, including: participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and other charges related to drug, firearms and property.