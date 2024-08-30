Bikes stolen in Edmonton from cross-country relay team recovered

Two bicycles stolen from cyclists who were passing through Edmonton on a fundraising journey have been recovered.

Jim Redmond and Mike, another member of the Spinning Wheels Relay team, stayed overnight in Edmonton on Aug. 12.

When they woke up on Aug. 13, they found their specialized bikes had been stolen from in front of their hotel.

The pair was part of a group of cyclists who set out from Victoria on July 27 to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's disease.

Both cyclists were able to borrow bicycles to continue their journey.

A week after the theft, the Edmonton Police Service contacted the men to let them know their bikes had been located.

"We were floored and overjoyed," Redmond said in a news release from Spinning Wheels Relay.

While Redmond's bike was in perfect condition, Mike's bike was badly damaged.

Redmond and Mike had already made it to Regina by the time they heard from EPS, bought new bikes, and returned the borrowed ones.

Spinning Wheels Relay says the decision was made to donate Redmond's bike to the Parkinson’s Association of Alberta so other people with Parkinson's could experience cycling.

"What a wonderful gesture by these guys, we are so excited to pass the bike along," Lance Corbett of Parkinson's Association of Alberta said.