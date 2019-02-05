The Canadian Birkie Ski Festival this weekend has been cancelled due to an extreme weather forecast.

Earlier in the day, coordinators modified competition rules with the hope of creating a “cold but feasible event.”

Tuesday afternoon, however, the Canadian Birkebeiner Society announced it did not expect temperatures to reach above a -25 degree cutoff, and that it would likely be much colder at start time.

“To say we are all disappointed would be an understatement, we are crushed,” read a statement by CBS President Dave Cooper.

“Mother Nature is dealing us a hand that we can’t beat.”

Skiiers who signed up before Nov. 30 will be entered for their same event at no additional cost in the 2020 Canadian Birkie Ski Festival.

Friday’s opening ceremonies and Nordic Fair have also been cancelled, while the Vikings’ Feast on Saturday is unaffected.

The kids ski events, Ole’s Tour and Barnebirkie are postponed to Sunday, Feb. 17 at William Hawrelak Park. More details can be found online.

According to the society, the event has only been cancelled six times since it began in 1986.

