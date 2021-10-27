Bissell Centre, Bent Arrow issue urgent appeal for winter clothing

Edmonton -

The Bissell Centre and the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society are teaming up for a winter clothing drive to help the city's homeless population as the winter months draw nearer.

"Warmth is the first layer of shelter for all humankind," said Cheryl Whiskeyjack with Bent Arrow.

"Show your love for your fellow humans and bring in a coat for your relation."

The clothing drive got underway Wednesday morning and continues until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They're seeking donations of any winter gear including coats, hats, scarfs and mittens or gloves.

Donations can be dropped off at Bent Arrow at 11648 85 Street or at the Bissell Centre at 10530 96 Street.