EDMONTON -- It was last fall when Blankets of Love Foundation For Mental Health founder Sheila Ethier had set her sights on something special.

“We had a goal of 300 quilts for our winter campaign,” said Ethier.

Thanks to her efforts and those of volunteer quilt-makers, Ethier surpassed that goal – collecting 320 handmade blankets for patients who suffer from mental illness.

“These are little things that do make a difference,” said Dr. P.J. White, Medical Director at Alberta Hospital Edmonton. “I mean our treatments help but these are little things that do go a long way and make a big difference.”

Ethier, who has depression herself, delivered 22 quilts Thursday morning before speaking with CTV News Edmonton. She stressed the importance of the Blankets of Love Foundation - especially as the world recognized Bell Let’s Talk Day.

“Support each other,” said Ethier. “You don't have to do anything formal like make a quilt for someone but just offer love and encouragement to anybody who you know is facing challenges."

Since its inception in 1996, Blankets of Love has donated over 3,500 quilts to patients struggling with mental illness.