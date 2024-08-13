EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Blues tender offer sheets to Oilers defenceman Broberg, forward Holloway

    On the left, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) defends during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) On the right, Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) controls the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) On the left, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Philip Broberg (86) defends during the second period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) On the right, Edmonton Oilers left wing Dylan Holloway (55) controls the puck during the second period in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Share
    ST. LOUS, Miss. -

    The St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway on Monday.

    The Blues have offered a two-year contract at $4.58 million a season to Broberg and a two-year contract at $2.29 million a season to Holloway.

    Edmonton has seven days to match the offers for the two restricted free agents. If the Oilers don't match, they'll receive a second-round pick for Broberg and a third-round pick for Holloway as compensation.

    St. Louis reacquired its second-round draft pick in 2025 from the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier Wednesday to meet the required offer sheet compensation.

    Broberg, a 23-year-old Swede, was drafted eighth overall by Edmonton in 2019 and produced two goals and one assist in 10 games during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup final.

    Edmonton drafted Holloway 14th overall in 2020. The 22-year-old from Calgary had six goals and three assists in 38 games last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

      Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News