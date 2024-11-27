EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • City of Edmonton to lift Phase 1 parking ban on Thursday

    The City of Edmonton will lift the Phase 1 parking ban on arterial and industrial district roads on Thursday morning.

    The parking ban was implemented on Sunday after a large snowfall. 

    According to the city, ongoing maintenance and salt and sand distribution on roads will continue as required.

    The City of Edmonton does not have plans to activate the Phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads.

    Residents are encouraged to report winter road conditions to the city by calling 3-1-1.

    Edmontonians can sign up for parking ban and snow-and-ice removal notifications through the City of Edmonton's website.

    The parking ban ends at 7 a.m.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

