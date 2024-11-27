City of Edmonton to lift Phase 1 parking ban on Thursday

The City of Edmonton will lift the Phase 1 parking ban on arterial and industrial district roads on Thursday morning.

The parking ban was implemented on Sunday after a large snowfall.

According to the city, ongoing maintenance and salt and sand distribution on roads will continue as required.

The City of Edmonton does not have plans to activate the Phase 2 parking ban for residential and industrial roads.

Residents are encouraged to report winter road conditions to the city by calling 3-1-1.

Edmontonians can sign up for parking ban and snow-and-ice removal notifications through the City of Edmonton's website.

The parking ban ends at 7 a.m.