Hells Angels member charged with assault and firearms offences

    A member of the Hells Angels Alberta Nomads chapter is facing assault and numerous firearms charges.

    A 55-year-old was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) gang enforcement unit on Nov. 13 in Red Deer.

    Three members of the Syndicate Motorcycle Club, a support club to the Hells Angels, were caught "allegedly committing an assault," according to ALERT.

    During the arrest, one of them tried to hide a gun in a vehicle, according to ALERT. He was under conditions preventing possession of a firearm.

    "Despite their best efforts to portray themselves as nothing more than motorcycle enthusiasts, the Hells Angels routinely find themselves involved in criminal activity and are a threatening presence in our communities," said ALERT Insp. Angela Kemp.

    The 55-year-old is charged with:

    • assault;
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
    • careless use of a firearm;
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle;
    • possession of a prohibited firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized;
    • carrying a concealed weapon; and
    • failing to comply with a release order.

    ALERT did not say if the other two people are facing charges.

    The 55-year-old is in custody with a bail hearing set for Nov. 27.

