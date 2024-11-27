Welfare check leads police to finding $750K in drugs, man's arrest

A man faces drug and weapon charges after $750,000 worth of drugs were seized from an Edmonton home.

Police were asked to do a welfare check at a home near 120 Street and 107 Avenue the afternoon of Nov. 19.

The man who answered had blood on his hands but invited the officers in, Edmonton Police Service says.

They could see drugs and a gun in "plain view."

The officers arrested the 36-year-old and obtained a search warrant for the home, later finding more than six kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilograms of cocaine and nearly two kilograms of fentanyl.

They also found drug paraphernalia, $7,000 in Canadian currency, a handgun whose serial number had been defaced, and ammunition.

Among other charges, the man faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

He is due in court Thursday.