EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Welfare check leads police to finding $750K in drugs, man's arrest

    Methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a gun were all found by police in an Edmonton home near 120 Street and 107 Avenue in November 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and a gun were all found by police in an Edmonton home near 120 Street and 107 Avenue in November 2024. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    A man faces drug and weapon charges after $750,000 worth of drugs were seized from an Edmonton home.

    Police were asked to do a welfare check at a home near 120 Street and 107 Avenue the afternoon of Nov. 19.

    The man who answered had blood on his hands but invited the officers in, Edmonton Police Service says.

    They could see drugs and a gun in "plain view."

    The officers arrested the 36-year-old and obtained a search warrant for the home, later finding more than six kilograms of methamphetamine, five kilograms of cocaine and nearly two kilograms of fentanyl.

    They also found drug paraphernalia, $7,000 in Canadian currency, a handgun whose serial number had been defaced, and ammunition.

    Among other charges, the man faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

    He is due in court Thursday. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News