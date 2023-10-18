Edmonton

    • Body found after house fire in Beaumont, police investigating

    Etoile Court in Beaumont in June 2023. (Source: Google Street View) Etoile Court in Beaumont in June 2023. (Source: Google Street View)

    Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire.

    Firefighters were called to a house on Etoile Court around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

    When they arrived several residents were already outside.

    Firefighters found the body in the home after putting out the fire.

    Mounties were still on scene midday Wednesday and said additional investigators had been brought in to assist.

    Police and fire investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

    An autopsy has been ordered to determine the victim's cause of death.

