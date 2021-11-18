Body found at Hermitage Park, EPS investigating cause of death
Photo showing Hermitage Park on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).
EDMONTON -
Police are investigating after a human body was located Wednesday afternoon in a park in northeast Edmonton.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told CTV News that officers responded to Hermitage Park around 12:35 p.m.
"At this time, investigators are still working to determine the nature of this death," said Carolin Maran, EPS spokesperson.