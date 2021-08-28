Advertisement
Body found in Millwoods park, police investigating
Published Saturday, August 28, 2021 9:29PM MDT
Officers at a Millwoods park where a body was found. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a Millwoods park Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m., police received a report of a body in a greenspace in the area of 66 Street and 23 Avenue, according to EPS.
The Homicide Section has taken over the investigation and police are calling the death “suspicious.” An autopsy has not been scheduled yet.