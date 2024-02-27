Body found in south Edmonton home on Monday night

EDMONTON
    The body of a man was found in a south Edmonton home on Monday night.

    Police were called to the area of 106 Street and 74 Avenue around 6 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.

    Officers searched the area, but did not find anything suspicious.

    Around 11:20 p.m., police were called to a home in the same area for a report of a dead man.

    Police have classified the death as suspicious, and the homicide unit is investigating.

    An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

