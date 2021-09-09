Body found of Edmonton man missing for 3 weeks

Edmonton -

Police in Edmonton confirm that the body of a local man missing for more than three weeks has now been found.

Christopher Dafoe, 28, was last seen at his home near 110 Avenue and 124 Street in mid-August.

His mother shared the news of his death on social media earlier this week.

Dafoe's family previously said he had "disappeared without a trace."

His parents lead search parties and put up posters across the city in an effort to find their missing son.​