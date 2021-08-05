Advertisement
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Rundle Park
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 4:06PM MDT
EPS says Samuel Martin, 31, went missing while swimming on the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- The body of the swimmer reported missing last Saturday was recovered Wednesday night.
Samuel Martin, 31, went missing while swimming with a friend on the North Saskatchewan River, between Dawson Park and Capilano Bridge, on Saturday at 6 p.m.
His body was recovered near Rundle Park on Wednesday.
"At this time, Martin’s death is believed to be non-criminal in nature and no further details will be released," police said in a release.