There was an explosion at a southwest Edmonton bank early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the RBC in the area of 27 Avenue SW and 141 Street SW at approximately 1:40 a.m. after an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated inside the bank’s vestibule.

Security personnel had just arrived at the bank when the bomb exploded, EPS said.

Paramedics treated the guards and took them to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police said no money was stolen.

Police have not released any information on arrests or suspects, and it’s not clear what the intended purpose of the IED was. Anyone with information about the explosion is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.