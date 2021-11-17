Book by Edmonton author selected as one of Canada's best this year

Dr. Norma Dunning's book Tainna: The Unseen Ones won in the fiction category for 2021 English-language winners. (Source: Canada Council for the Arts) Dr. Norma Dunning's book Tainna: The Unseen Ones won in the fiction category for 2021 English-language winners. (Source: Canada Council for the Arts)

Edmonton Top Stories