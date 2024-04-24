EDMONTON
    'Boucha bomba': Edmonton Opera releases Oilers themed rendition of 'La Bamba'

    The Edmonton Opera has come up with its own version of La Bamba in honour of the Edmonton Oilers playoff run.

    The song is famously played when the team wins at Rogers Place and was known to be a favourite of long-time Oilers attendant Joey Moss.

    The song was made even more popular by young Oilers fan Ben Stelter, who died from cancer in August 2022, two months after his sixth birthday.

    Oilers anthem singer and tenor Robert Clark and soprano Helen Hassinger perform the song, which has special Oilers themed playoff lyrics.

    The Edmonton Opera is currently in its 60th season.

