Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies

Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Ben, who suffered from glioblastoma, was an Oilers superfan who won the hearts of Edmonton fans everywhere during the playoffs.

The team donated proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales from the first round of playoffs to Kids with Cancer Society in his honour, and he was even awarded his own trading card by Connor McDavid.

"Today our heart aches for Bens’ family. He was a very special boy who truly defined the word hero. We will never forget his sweet smile, radiant personality proudly cheering on his beloved Oilers, with Mickey Mouse always by his side," said Val Figliuzzi of the Kids with Cancer Society in a written statement.

The Oilers reacted to the news of Ben's death on Wednesday:

We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one #Oilers fan, good luck charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter.



Although small in stature, Ben's impact on our team & community were massive.



Play La Bamba, baby. 💙🧡 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022

Ben you’re a true warrior and are such a inspiration to all of us. Your strength, determination, courage and love beamed through the hockey world and especially our team. I’m going to miss your fist pumps before the games. To the Stelter family we send our love and support. https://t.co/x2ohXLA7OS — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 10, 2022

Ben was six years old.