Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies

Ben Stelter takes the ice with the Edmonton Oilers on March 25. (Edmonton Oilers/Twitter) Ben Stelter takes the ice with the Edmonton Oilers on March 25. (Edmonton Oilers/Twitter)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?

Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox. The World Health Organization classified the escalating outbreak of the once-rare disease as an international emergency in July; the U.S. declared it a national emergency last week.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island