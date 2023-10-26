Bouchard demoted to Oilers' 3rd pairing; says point total 'doesn't mean much' with team losing

Offensively he's been great, but Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard admitted Thursday he has not defended well enough so far this season.

Through six games, Bouchard, 24, is third in the NHL in scoring by defencemen with eight points, but he's also been on the ice for eight more goals against his team than for them.

"The offensive stuff is great, but it doesn't mean much if the puck is coming right back in your net," he told reporters Thursday.

"We're losing games, so it's something we've got to clean up and it's something that we'll get better (at)."

Bouchard appears to have been demoted to a third-pairing role, taking morning skate alongside Brett Kulak.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft said Bouchard acknowledging he needs to improve defensively is "step one."

"I think self awareness is key…For him, obviously, there are some situations he'd want to play differently or play better," Woodcroft said.

"For someone of Bouch's offensive capabilities, certainly being effective in that manner, being sharp, being someone who contributes to offensive situations is important, but it's also important to make sure that we're defending the right way.

"It also means that if we're a puckmover, we want to move pucks out of our defensive zone quickly. Those are areas that I think he can tighten up. He'd be the first one to admit it, like he did."

After recording 17 points in 12 playoff games, Bouchard was rewarded in the offseason with a new two-year contract worth $3.9 million a year.

Since then, Edmonton has brought in a new zone defensive scheme, but Bouchard said that's not an excuse and that he and his teammates need to play smarter and harder in front of their own net.

Bouchard is not the only Oiler struggling with their plus-minus rating. All are in the red, with the exception of Leon Draisaitl and Cody Ceci, who are even.

"I think there are going to be ups and downs for everyone, it's more about limiting those downs when they are there. Right now I think it's more about keeping it simple," Bouchard said of himself.

"Things aren't going the way I want them to, especially defensively and puck on the stick, so I think keeping it simple is a big thing."

Draisaitl told reporters the players need to "clean up" their games individually and "collectively be a little sharper" on defence.

The Oilers are second-last in the NHL's standings with three points and rank the same in goals-against, averaging 4.5 per game.

"We don't need to go into panic mode, but this can't continue to happen. There's got to be a turnaround point at some point here and tonight is a good chance for that," Draisaitl said.

Philip Broberg took morning skate in Bouchard's old spot beside Mattias Ekholm. Woodcroft said he's been impressed with Broberg's play in his own zone.

"He's someone that doesn't show up in a lot of chances against, doesn't show up as the primary cause of a goal against," the coach told reporters.

"I see someone that skates well, that is a long body, that is unafraid to get in a shooting lane. He's a good hockey player."

The Oilers (1-4-1) face off against the New York Rangers (4-2) at Rogers Place shortly after 7 p.m.

Former Oilers Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy will be inducted into the team's hall of fame prior to the game.