EDMONTON -- Every spring, I get a number of people asking if it's "windier than ever before" or if it's "always this windy in spring".

In fact, I've already been asked a version of those questions twice in the past few days with more queries likely on the way.

So here it is - Spring in Edmonton is our windy season.

May is the windiest month (on average) with a 13.8 km/h average wind speed.

April is second with an average speed of 13.5 km/h.

June clocks in at 13.2 km/h.

The nine other months all have average wind speeds in the 10-12 km/h range.

So... it should come as no real surprise that it'll be breezy again today and Thursday.

(And probably into the weekend as well, especially Sunday).

Temperatures will continue to hit highs in the 15-20 degree range through the next 5 to 10 days.

Morning lows in the Edmonton area should be in the 2 to 6 degree range.

Precipitation Outlook:

Scattered showers possible in areas from High Level southeast to Fort McMurray.

A couple pop-up thundershowers could develop later today SW of Red Deer.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming W 20-30 midday & this afternoon.

High: 17

Tonight - A few clouds. Breezy evening, calming overnight.

9pm: 12

Thursday - Partly cloudy & breezy.

Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17