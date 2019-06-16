A water main break has shut 82 Street down in both directions between 118 Avenue and 122 Avenue.

The closure is expected to last into the Monday morning commute.

A nearby resident told CTV News her apartment flooded because of the break.

The woman says she and her family were displaced overnight.

EPCOR says no customers are without water, but several nearby residents have reported to CTV News that they have brown, muddy water coming from their taps.