Brown, muddy tap water reported after water main break
Crews work to repair a water main break on 82 Street on June 17, 2019. (Nahreman Issa/CTV Edmonton)
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 9:38PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 17, 2019 7:52AM MDT
A water main break has shut 82 Street down in both directions between 118 Avenue and 122 Avenue.
The closure is expected to last into the Monday morning commute.
A nearby resident told CTV News her apartment flooded because of the break.
The woman says she and her family were displaced overnight.
EPCOR says no customers are without water, but several nearby residents have reported to CTV News that they have brown, muddy water coming from their taps.