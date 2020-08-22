EDMONTON -- A family is searching for a dog lost after a crash involving a semi on Friday afternoon.

Bubba" is a Dachsund, also known as a wiener dog.

He disappeared after his owner's semi crashed yesterday, and lost its load of lumber along the east-bound lanes of the Henday in north Edmonton.

Owner Bill Fortin and wife Dianne say Bubba probably got scared and went into hiding after the crash.

They have also learned that someone might have picked him up.

If you see Bubba, he can be a little mean to strangers so be gentle if you try to approach him.

Anyone with information about Bubba can contact Dianne Fortin on Facebook.