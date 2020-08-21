EDMONTON -- Anthony Henday Drive is closed to eastbound traffic between 127 Street and 97 Street.

According to police, a semi truck and another vehicle collided.

The semi's load of lumber is strewn across the roadway and the shoulder.

Emergency crews are on the scene and eastbound lanes are closed.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.