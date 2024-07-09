Burton Cummings schedules Edmonton concert later this year

Guess Who's coming to an Edmonton concert hall later this year?

Burton Cummings is slated to grace The Venue at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Nov. 1.

The Canadian rock music legend served as the lead singer and keyboardist of The Guess Who, a Winnipeg band that scored a string of major Top 40 hits across North America in the 1960s and '70s, before a successful solo career, at times reuniting with his former bandmates on musical projects and tours.

Tickets for the concert start at $74.99. The ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday before the general sale begins Thursday at the same time.