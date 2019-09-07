Three city parks reopened in St. Albert on Saturday after being closed over the summer months to be upgraded.

The playgrounds at Balmoral Park, Flagstone Park and Liberton Park were all closed July 2 to have equipment replaced as part of the city's Playground Lifecycle Renewal Program.

Each park boasts a different theme.

Flagstone Park Playground is full of color and features a dream net climber and a 12-foot wave slide.

Balmoral Park Playground was inspired by nature, and hosts six and 10-foot slides, as well as a 10-foot swing.

Liberton Park Playground is decked out in red and white as a Canadian-themed play spot. It also features an igloo geo-dome.

Balmoral, Liberton and Flagstone are just three of 59 playgrounds owned by the City of St. Albert included in the renewal program.

The list of parks is monitored and reviewed each year before it is decided which locations will be prioritized for upgrading.