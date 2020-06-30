EDMONTON -- A community advocate and business owner will be the first Muslim lieutenant governor in Alberta's — and Canada's — history.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Salma Lakhani as Alberta's 19th lieutenant governor Tuesday.

As an immigrant to Canada, Lakhani took on a mentorship role with young students who did not speak English as their first language.

She's also done work to advance women's rights, health care, education and championed new immigrants, the government said in a statement.

"As Lieutenant Governor of Alberta, I know she will serve the people of her province and our country well, and continue to be a source of inspiration for all Canadians," said Trudeau.

Lakhani will replace outgoing Lt. Gov. Lois Mtichell, who has served in the role since June 2015.

Lieutenant governors are appointed by Canada's governor general and serve as representatives of Queen Elizabeth II in their provinces, granting Royal Assent to provincial legislation.