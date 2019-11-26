EDMONTON -- One of Canada's largest cannabis companies is opening the country's largest cannabis store at West Edmonton Mall.

Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis is a well-known producer in the cannabis industry but has never opened its own storefront, opting instead to partner with other companies at the retail level.

That all changes Wednesday at 10 a.m. when it opens an 11,000-square-foot storefront at North America's biggest mall. Aurora's outlet will also become the only mall-based Cannabis store in Canada.

"Aurora is proud to call Edmonton home. It’s here where we established our roots and built our business," Aurora CEO Terry Booth said.

"There’s no better place for us to open the doors to our flagship store and to welcome consumers from all over the world to join us in celebrating how far the cannabis movement has come and how quickly it continues to grow."

The massive store will be broken up into two areas. One is for non-pot sales, education and events, and it will also introduce tourists to Canada's cannabis sector.

The other side will offer cannabis sales, beverages and eventually, edibles.

"We really wanted to make sure that we allowed space for Aurora pros...to engage with consumers and educate them on the products they have," said Zamina Walji, Aurorar's vice-president of retail and consumer strategy.

The company says it will be the mall's exclusive cannabis retailer.