Canada Soccer tickets for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Edmonton on sale Friday

EDMONTON -

Tickets for Canada's World Cup Qualifiers in November at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium go on sale this Friday.

Canada will face Costa Rica on Nov. 12 and Mexico on Nov. 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MT and prices start at $20, Canada Soccer said in a release.

The two-match set will be a homecoming for the team's star player, Alphonso Davies, who was born in Ghana but grew up in Edmonton before reaching the heights of world soccer stardom

The Bayern Munich left-back scored an impressive goal against Panama in Canada's 4-1 in Toronto this month.

“We have always had great crowds in Edmonton, and we’re looking forward to our Canadian fans creating a Sea of Red at Commonwealth Stadium,” said John Herdman, Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team head coach.

“It will be special for Alphonso to have the opportunity to play in his hometown and we are anticipating that the weather will be an added factor in these matches to help us build our fortress for these all important battles on the pitch.”

Canada are third in the CONCACAF qualifiers behind Mexico and the United States. The top three teams will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the fourth-place team will enter a play-off round.

Fans will have to prove they are vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test to attend the matches at Commonwealth Stadium.