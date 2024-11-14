Convenience store worker shot during central Edmonton robbery, woman arrested
A convenience store worker was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Stadium Mini Mart on 9361 107 A Ave. was taped off just after 2:40 p.m. Police on scene told CTV News Edmonton there was a shooting during a robbery.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said, and is in stable condition.
A woman is in custody as police also search for a male suspect, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The EPS Robbery Section is investigating.
