Josh Classen's forecast: A teaser of snow and a big cooldown coming next week

Parts of the Edmonton area woke up to a thin layer of snow on the ground this morning, and there are a few more pockets of flurries and light snow that will pass through the area before the morning is done.

But, by this afternoon, the sun should break through the clouds.

We may not see ALL the snow melt by the end of today. I don't think it'll last through the weekend, though.

Temperatures will climb through Saturday and Sunday before we settle into a cool spell for most of next week (and those colder temperatures could last right through to the end of the month).

Fog has been a big issue the past few mornings across central Alberta and it's fairly thick again this morning. It should dissipate by late this morning in most areas.

We may see it re-develop in some areas again Saturday morning. Temperatures will be a lot colder early Saturday. So, it's likely more of an ice fog situation and possibly some hoar frost.

Part of the reason we'll see that bigger drop in temperature (-5 to -10 range across the Edmonton region) is the clearing we're expecting this evening and overnight.

Those clear skies should stick around through most of the day Saturday and we'll get a degree or three above zero under the sun Saturday afternoon. BUT...wind could provide a bite. I think we'll see gusts around 30 km/h midday and early in the afternoon.

Further north, we'll have some snow across northern Alberta on Saturday.

Sunday could be our last "well above average" day in a long while. There is a push of some "warmer" air from the south for Saturday night and early Sunday and then a low pressure system develops over central Alberta.

There's some question as to how far the warmer air makes it and how much the cloudcover will limit the daytime high. But...I think we'll get to around 5 C on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton.

Snow will develop in NW Alberta and through the foothills later Sunday. I still think there's a chance we'll see some flurries or light snow in or near Edmonton Sunday night and/or early Monday morning.

AND...that might provide a bit of accumulation. (Significant snowfall looks unlikely at this point, though)

A cold airmass drops in for next week and daytime highs will probably stay below zero all week. The question at this point is: how FAR below zero.

I think Monday will be just slightly below zero. But, daytime highs Tuesday-Friday will probably be somewhere in the -2 to -7 range and morning lows will be in the -9 to -14 range.

Forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - A few flurries this morning. Fog lifting by late morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 1

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: -2

Saturday - Sunny for most of the day. Increasing cloud later in the afternoon.

Wind becoming S 15 gusting to 30 midday and through the afternoon.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

30% chance of flurries or light snow overnight or early Monday morning.

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Windy. 30% chance of late-day snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3