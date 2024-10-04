Canadian Finals Rodeo could bring more than $30M to the Edmonton economy

The return of the Canadian Finals Rodeo to Edmonton is expected to exceed economic projections.

"We're anticipating well over a $30-million economic impact, more than 45,000 spectators coming right to downtown Edmonton" said Amanda Krumins of Explore Edmonton.

"It's been a really big impact and I know that even after this year, it's going to get bigger and bigger."

Krumins says about 12,000 hotel rooms in Edmonton are filled as a result of the event.

Edmonton Chamber of Commerce says its members are excited about the turnout so far.

"Super excited to have increased foot traffic downtown, the impact that's going to have on their sales, even the hours that they can spend hiring part time employees, and just creating more diversity and vibrancy downtown," Christopher Martin with the chamber told CTV News Edmonton.

"$30 million is our goal. But if we surpass that, we certainly think it's possible."

CFR runs until Saturday.