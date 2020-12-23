EDMONTON -- Canadian international midfielder Kyle Porter is returning to his soccer roots, signing with FC Edmonton for the 2021 Canadian Premier League season.

Porter played for Edmonton in 2011-12 when the club was in the North American Soccer League.

The 30-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., spent the last two seasons with York 9 FC (now known as York United), where he had three goals in 37 appearances.

“Kyle's versatility and experience in the CPL and other leagues will be invaluable to our group as we prepare for the 2021 season,” Edmonton coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “I have been in contact with him for several years on the journey and am excited to finally get to work with him back in Canada. He is a part of the history of the club and returns to be a part of our future.”

Porter joined the Vancouver Whitecaps academy program in 2007, prior to being loaned to Germany's Energie Cottbus. After his first stint in Edmonton, he signed with D.C. United and appeared in 32 games.

He subsequently played for the Richmond Kickers, Atlanta Silverbacks, Ottawa Fury and Tampa Bay Rowdies,

Porter represented Canada at the U-17 and U-20 levels and went on win seven caps at the senior level.

