Canadian troops, families honoured on Nov. 11 in Edmonton

EDMONTON -

Remembrance Day 2021 was an especially momentous occasion, marked by a return to programming that was subject to fewer pandemic restrictions and a decision months earlier for Canada to pull out of Afghanistan after two decades.

Hundreds across Edmonton gathered Thursday morning for ceremonies hosted at the city's cenotaphs and online.

At Alberta's oldest cenotaph, the 101-year-old monument in what is now the Beverly neighbourhood, dignitaries from all three levels of government spoke following prayers and a reading of "In Flanders Fields."

Joe Luce, Canadian Armed Forces vet and chairman of Beverly Memorial Cenotaph Committee, also shared the story of Company Serg. Maj. Michael Ellis, one of the original 28 names honoured on the memorial. Born in Ireland, Ellis joined Canada's army soon after immigrating to Canada. He served in many battles, including the Battle of Courcelette, before being killed in action in September 1916.

"Today, remembering the sacrifice of thousands of Canadians who died for us, for our freedom, by remembering their service and their sacrifice, we recognize the traditions and freedoms these men and women fought to preserve," Luce said. "They believed that their actions in the present would make a significant difference for the future and it's up to us to ensure that their dream of peace is realized."

The ceremony was punctuated with a flyby by Griffons from the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron.

TODAY WE REMEMBER

At the cenotaph at City Hall Plaza, Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and new Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi all thanked Canadian service men, women and families for their sacrifice.

"Today, we promise to always remember -- to always remember their sacrifices and perhaps more importantly, to remember the reasons why they made those sacrifices," Madu commented. "We will never waver as we continue to meet every year to remember those who made the choice to fight overseas to defend our freedoms for us. Not many of us have had to make such a difficult life-changing decision, and I pray that in our lifetime, that we wouldn't have to because of them."

He added he was proud to have chosen Canada as his home 17 years ago.

Sohi recognized those sacrifices haven't just been made during wartime.

"Our military personnel have come to our aid as we battle COVID-19 pandemic, providing much needed support to our nurses and doctors. They have helped fight forest fires, floods and other natural disasters. They are the helpers, the brave people who run into danger while the rest of us flee. They do this because they believe their actions will make a positive difference for people here in Canada and around the world," he told the crowd at City Hall.

"We thank all of them for the steadfast commitment to making our world a better place."

A SOMBRE OCCASION

For many, this year's commemoration was marked with thoughts of the people of Afghanistan, as the evacuation mission from the country ceased this summer and all Canadian and allied personnel had fully withdrawn.

"My heart is still with all the people in Afghanistan," Warrant Officer Lynn Myers, who attended the Kingsway service, told CTV News Edmonton.

Although she didn't serve in Afghanistan, she knew how tough the decades there had been.

"We were there for a long time, and we lost a lot of people, so I just wish that we could have done more for the people of Afghanistan and I know that they're still struggling."

Tami Blanchette, whose late husband served and whose two sons each did two tours in Afghanistan, echoed the sentiment.

"I don't really know how to process it," she said.

"I think about the Afghanistan people and especially the women that are over there, and I'm hoping that things will turn around. So for me, it was a hard time to have my boys go into theatre, war theatres, but thankfully they came home safe and sound."

'TODAY HE'S NOT FORGOTTEN'

Both women expressed relief and gratitude at again being able to spend the day in the community, since COVID-19 public health restrictions greatly impacted in-person service in Alberta in 2020.

"In years past, we would go into the legion and share with the older veterans, hear their stories, let them have their time to tell us about their time at war. Now it's a time for me to share this experience with my littlest granddaughter," Blanchette said.

"It's so nice to see so many people who have come out to remember. Last year was a hard year for all of us, of course."

Stephen Moir, a 20-year CAF member, didn't attend the Kingsway service alone, either. He brought a veteran's medal he recently found for sale. Moir wants to find the man's family to return it to them, but brought it Thursday to pay respect.

"Clearly he was forgotten about, but today he's not forgotten."